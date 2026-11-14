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Georgia’s Superhero! Merab Dvalishvili’s Sidekick Saba Lazishvili Beats Urijah Faber on One-Day Notice at RAF Abu Dhabi
By Subham,2 days ago
› Georgia’s Superhero! Merab Dvalishvili’s Sidekick Saba Lazishvili Beats Urijah Faber on One-Day Notice at RAF Abu Dhabi. Merab Dvalishvili’s sidekick Saba Lazishvili has won his RAF debut against Uriah Faber after accepting the fight on just one day’s notice. Match Recap: Urijah Faber vs. Saba...