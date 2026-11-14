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Flames of Durga music video release party tonight (11/14) at Coyote Run Studio
By Adeline J. Wells,2 days ago
Rock n’ roll band Flames of Durga is playing at a music video release party tonight, with an all-local lineup. With more, here is reporter Adeline J. Wells. On Thursday afternoon, I had the pleasure of speaking with the local band Flames of Durga on-air at Z107.7FM. The rock n’ roll trio is fronted by twins Beah and Cecilia Romero, playing guitar and bass, respectively, with Alejandra Robles Luna on drums. The band spoke about their new single, “She Rides the Lion,” which was released Wednesday and is the first single with their all-female lineup.