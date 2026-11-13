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Magic Meatballs
By Melissa Burnell,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Grind Kibble up. Combine all ingredients well and form into 1/2-inch balls. Store in Freezer, great for giving medicine. Magic Meatballs, pet remedies, Homemade pet health, Homemade Pet Food Recipes, Pet Treat Recipes, Bird Food recipe, Bird Treat Recipe, Cat Food Recipes, Homemade Cat Food, Homemade Dog Food, Christmas Gift recipes, gift in a jar, pet gifts, pest repellent recipes.