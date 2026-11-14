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No. 2 Men’s Basketball Pulls Away From Washington Adventist, 108-65
11 days ago
UPLAND, Ind. – A tight game turned into a runaway in a hurry on Friday as No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan Men's Basketball broke open a narrow contest in the first half with a 32-4 run into the second half. The Wildcats rolled past Washington Adventist, 108-65, on the final day of the Odle Classic at Taylor University. IWU's pressure defense fueled the burst, producing 15 steals and 21 Shock turnovers that the red and gray converted into 30 points. Millen McCartney led six players in double figures with 19 points on five 3-pointers, and Isaac Andrews added 17 as Indiana Wesleyan poured in 59 second-half points to improve to 6-0.