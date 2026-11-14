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BKB 61 Live Results: Lee Selby’s “Death” Sentance, Emperor of Bare Knuckle Returns
By Dylan Bowker,2 days ago
› Boxing News › BKB › BKB 61 Live Results: Lee Selby’s “Death” Sentance, Emperor of Bare Knuckle Returns. BKB 61 takes place on November 14th from indigo at the O2 in London, England, with a deep card featuring former IBF champion Lee Selby in the headliner. Selby looks to author his second win in gloveless combat but must hand Ollie Sentance his first-ever defeat in bare-knuckle boxing to do so. In the co-main event, surging social media star and dual sport combat athlete Armado Fernando Vargas looks to add another bare-knuckle win to his resume as he also concurrently fights in gloved boxing. To do so, Vargas must stop partisan favorite Callum Nulty in the co-main event.