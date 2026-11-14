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Golden Cabana and Shea Station host jewelry pop up and holiday mini-market on November 20
12 days ago
The Golden Cabana and Shea Station announce a jewelry pop-up and holiday mini-market this Friday, November 20 (9 AM-4 PM). Explore rare vintage and contemporary jewelry from The Golden Cabana and Shea Station’s in-cafe shop “Frances & Fowler,” with beautiful items for holiday, home, host and heart. Browse for yourself, with friends, for holiday gifts.