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Fort Myers man accused of violating probation terms after 7-year prison sentence for assault, arson
2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is accused of violating the terms of his probation after spending seven years in prison for aggravated battery and arson. Southwest Crime Stoppers says that Troy Stewart was initially arrested after law enforcement responded to a call about a home invasion robbery. Crime Stoppers adds that a bloodied woman told police that Stewart made her tell them that they had been robbed, but actually Stewart had attacked her.
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