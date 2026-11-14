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Creamy Boursin Gnocchi Skillet
13 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. If you love creamy Alfredo pasta, just wait until you try this Creamy Boursin Gnocchi! Tender, pillowy gnocchi is coated in a rich, garlicky cream sauce with sautéed onions and mushrooms. The best part? It comes together quickly with just a handful of ingredients, making it perfect for a busy weeknight when you’re craving something warm, creamy, and comforting.