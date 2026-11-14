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2006 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab With 37K Miles Up For Auction
13 days ago
The Ford Ranger was discontinued in the U.S. over a decade ago, only to be reborn as a mid-size pickup that returned for the 2019 model year. Over the past couple of years, we've seen more and more interest in the old, compact Ford Ranger, however, with numerous nice, low-mile examples surfacing for sale at collector car auctions. Now, this very nice 2006 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab is joining that group, and with a reasonable number of miles on the odometer.