undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wolfpack women’s volleyball crushes Hokies, winning three sets to one
By Braden Winters,12 days ago
Momentum is building as Wolfpack women’s volleyball picked up its third consecutive win, this one against Virginia Tech, three sets to one. The first three sets were back-and-forth the whole way, but the Pack (15-10, 6-8 ACC) ran away with it in the fourth set, crushing the Hokies (8-16, 5-10 ACC) 25-16. Virginia Tech couldn’t outkill the Wolfpack, as its offense stopped any chance of a Hokie’ comeback.