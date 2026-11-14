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Second chances: NC State outworks Troy on the glass in 81-62 win
By Addison Pepitone,12 days ago
NC State men’s basketball turned its missed shots into points Friday night, outrebounding Troy 44-31 in an 81-62 win. The Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0 ACC) used a 22-11 edge in second-chance points and 11 made 3-pointers to hand the Trojans (1-3, 0-0 SBC) their third straight loss. It is first-year head coach Justin Gainey’s fourth consecutive double-digit win.