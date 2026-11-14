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Stingrays Take Down Everblades on the Road, 4-3
By Stingrays Media,2 days ago
ESTERO, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays earned a 4-3 South Division win over the Florida Everblades in a back-and-forth matchup on Friday night at Hertz Arena. South Carolina handed Florida its first regulation loss at home in more than nine months. Patrick Thomas made an instant impact in his first game back with the Stingrays, recording a goal and an assist.