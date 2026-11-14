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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Elizabeth, New Jersey that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,13 days ago
Elizabeth, New Jersey — a city where the rails hum with memory, where the Passaic River bends past brick rowhouses and the scent of garlic and basil drifts through neighborhoods stitched together by generations of newcomers and old souls. Here, the city’s heart beats in the laughter of families at Warinanco Park, in the swirl of languages at Elmora’s corner stores, in the endless parade of flavors that spill from kitchens both grand and humble. Elizabeth is a place where Portuguese, Salvadoran, Dominican, and Italian roots run deep — where every meal is a gathering, every block a crossroads, every story a recipe passed down and remade.
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