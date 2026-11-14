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Spencer library receives grant to digitize Clay County newspapers
By Ellen Eide,11 days ago
SPENCER, Iowa — The Spencer Public Library received more than $16,000 from the State Historical Society of Iowa to digitize Clay County newspapers dating back to 1878. Once the project is complete, people will be able to search the newspapers online for free from anywhere with an internet connection. Library staff expect the complete collection to be available within the next three months.