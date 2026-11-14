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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Salinas, California that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,13 days ago
Salinas, California — a city where the morning fog rolls in from the Pacific and settles over fields of strawberries and artichokes, where the air is alive with the laughter of farmworkers, the stories of poets, and the quiet pride of families who’ve called this valley home for generations. Here, the architecture is a patchwork: weathered Victorians, sun-warmed stucco, and the sturdy bones of old canneries, each telling stories of migration, resilience, and the bounty of the land. Salinas’s soul is a living mosaic — Mexican, Filipino, Italian, Japanese, and every dreamer in between — stitched together by the rhythms of harvest, the hum of old trucks, and the scent of something simmering on the stove.
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