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Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon out one month, Cale Makar down two weeks
2 days ago
Former Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and two-time Norris Trophy recipient Cale Makar are dealing with significant lower-body injuries for the Colorado Avalanche. Per head coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon will be sidelined one month and Makar two weeks due to their respective injuries. The players were injured during the second period of the Avalanche’s 4-3 overtime loss to the host Ottawa Senators on Thursday.