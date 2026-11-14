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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,13 days ago
Philadelphia is a city of stoops and murals, of rowhomes pressed shoulder to shoulder, where the clang of the trolley and the scent of roasting garlic drift through neighborhoods stitched together by memory and migration. Here, the city’s soul is found in the laughter of families at block parties, the rhythm of spoken word on South Street, and the endless parade of flavors that spill from kitchens both grand and humble.