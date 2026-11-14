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Jeff Schudel’s Week 10 NFL picks vs. point spread
By Jeff Schudeljschudel@news-herald.com,2 days ago
Each week Browns beat writer Jeff Schudel will make his NFL picks against the Las Vegas betting lines while picking the final score of the Browns game separately. Picks are in bold letters. Week 9 record vs. spread: 11-3. Picking Browns vs. spread: 4-5. Overall record: 70-54-3. The Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers and Eagles are on a bye this week.