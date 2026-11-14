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New York Giants Fall to Commanders After Disappointing Late-Game Collapse
By Banner Staff,2 days ago
On Thursday, November 12, the New York Giants faced their division rival, the Washington Commanders, in a rematch. Back in Week 5, the two teams went head-to-head, resulting in a 27-27 overtime tie. This highly anticipated Week 10 matchup left the Giants (and their fans) shocked as the Commanders took the lead late in the fourth quarter, ultimately pulling off a gritty win. Despite an outstanding offensive performance, how could the Giants let this one slip through their fingers?