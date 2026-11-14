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Pugsley is the Perfect Mix of Chill and Adventure
2 days ago
Meet Pugsley, a handsome, extra-fluffy pooch with a laid-back personality and a playful side just waiting to shine. At about 6 years old, this fun-loving guy has the perfect mix of chill companionship and adventurous spirit. Whether he’s splashing around in the water, hitting the trail for a hike, or showing off his tricks, Pugsley is happiest when he’s enjoying life alongside his favorite people.