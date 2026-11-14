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Treasurer Pack Completes 55 County Tour of West Virginia for 2026
By Provided,2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Larry Pack completed his 55 West Virginia county tour on Thursday, November 5, with a visit to Pendleton County. Over the past year, Treasurer Pack has met with local elected officials, business leaders, charitable organizations and other influential community leaders to understand initiatives and issues of each individual county and expand partnerships. His first stop was in Jefferson County on January 4, 2026.
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