undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE STUCCO PROS GAME OF THE WEEK: Parker hits 10,000-yard mark as Washington Township rolls to sectional title
By Dave O'Sullivan,13 days ago
SEWELL — Jalen Parker played perhaps the worst quarter of football of his entire high school career on Friday night in the South Jersey Group 5 championship game. Washington Township’s first three possessions against visiting Toms River North ended with the senior quarterback and Winslow High transfer throwing two interceptions and fumbling a snap.