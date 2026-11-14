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Nationals’ Top 5 Shortstops: Trea Turner Leads All-Time List
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Trea Turner tops Washington’s all-time shortstop rankings for his impact at the plate, on the bases and during the Nationals’ 2019 World Series run. Ian Desmond leads the franchise in several major offensive counting stats, while CJ Abrams’ rise gives the list a current star. The ranking also recognizes Montreal-era standouts Orlando Cabrera and Wil Cordero.