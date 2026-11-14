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MLB Shortstops on the Trade Block: Who Could Move This Offseason?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
A thin free-agent market could push teams seeking a shortstop to trade talks, but uncertainty over MLB’s next labor rules makes major deals harder to predict. Houston’s Jeremy Peña is the likeliest of six players assessed to move this offseason; the other five—CJ Abrams, Corey Seager, Zach Neto, Trea Turner and Gunnar Henderson—are predicted to stay put.