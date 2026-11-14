undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 Braves Review: Rowdy Tellez’s Limited, Memorable Run
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Main Story: Rowdy Tellez made a brief but useful impression after joining Atlanta as a minor league free agent late in spring training. He homered and drove in two runs in just 11 regular-season plate appearances, then earned a spot on the Braves’ postseason rosters. His playing time stayed limited, and he remains a replacement-level option whose power and patience could still fit a bench or Triple-A role.