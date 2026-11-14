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Hunter in critical condition after falling from tree stand, rescued in forest
By Northern News Now staff,2 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (Northern News Now) - A deer hunter was found semi-conscious after falling from his tree stand and being rescued from the forest in St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. on Friday to a report of an overdue hunter near Whiteface Reservoir.