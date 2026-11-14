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Joe Nerds Out: The Beginner’s Guide To Comic Books
13 days ago
You know, when I pitched this article last week, I wasn’t expecting DC Studios to commit seppuku for no reason. After only a year of releases, Skydance removed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the heads of DC Studios. The team that gave us Superman (2025), Lanterns, and the delightfully gruesome Clayface is no longer in charge. Instead, we’ve got Jeremy Latcham, who has gone on record about wanting to make movies with a more…conservative mindset.