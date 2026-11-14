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Brewers ZiPS Projections: 90 Wins After 103-Win Season
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
FanGraphs’ ZiPS system projects the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers to win about 90 games in 2027, down from their franchise-record 103-win season. The forecast reflects expected regression—not a lack of potential—and sees Milwaukee’s returning roster and prospect depth giving the team a strong floor. To contend again, the Brewers may need more dependable innings and a left-handed bat for first base or designated hitter.