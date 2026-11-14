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MLB Rumors: Giants Hold on to Webb as Cubs Chase Taira
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
MLB teams are laying the groundwork for offseason moves, with rotation help and scarce right-handed bats among the priorities. The Giants are rebuffing trade calls for Logan Webb, while the Braves, Tigers, Cubs, Padres and White Sox are exploring ways to strengthen their pitching. Toronto and St. Louis are drawing interest in several players but appear protective of key pieces.