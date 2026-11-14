undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chautauqua's New President Meets with Community Members at Jackson Center
2 days ago
The new President of Chautauqua Institution says he'll be leaning on his staff and board to help shape the Institution's future priorities. A few dozen people were on hand this week to either meet or get reacquainted with Mark Johnson during a program at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown. Johnson, who officially became Chautauqua's 19th president on August 31st, is the son of late Chautauqua Vice President of Finance Joseph Johnson. During an interview with the Jackson Center's Greg Peterson, he said for now, he's "looking and listening"...