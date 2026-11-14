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Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken NHL Global Series Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
By Ryan Henkel,12 days ago
What - Game 21 (15-3-2) When - 1 p.m. EST, Saturday, Nov. 14. How to Watch - NHL Network, Hurricanes Hockey Network, Sportsnet1, Prime Video, KING, KONG. The Carolina Hurricanes will look to close out the 2026 Global Series in Helsinki, Finland with another win as they play pseudo host tonight for the Game 2 against the Seattle Kraken.