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‘She Kills Monsters’ at Georgetown celebrates the power of imagination
By Laurie Sara Oliver,13 days ago
Eavesdropping on audience chatter after a show can be the most interesting part of a theater trip. This is particularly true on a college campus where classroom discussions have happily primed the audience for thematic analysis. Walking out of the Davis Performing Arts Center at Georgetown University, I overheard two young women asking each other a question provoked by the show we’d just seen: would you read your dead sister’s diary?