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Phillip O. Berry finishes runner-up in inaugural NCHSAA 1A-6A flag football state championship
By Cam Gaskins,2 days ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tremendous run in the first-ever flag football state playoffs came up just short in the title game for Phillip O. Berry. The Cardinals battled down to the final possession, but fell to Roxboro 21-14 at Moretz Stadium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in the NCHSAA 1A-6A state championship.