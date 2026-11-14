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Calendar: Play Readings, Workshops, and Short-Run Theater Events in the DMV
By DC Theater Arts Staff,13 days ago
Play readings and workshops offer a chance to see exciting new work at various stages of development. Want to see the next big thing while it’s still being crafted? Get in on the ground level and see the creative process in action. Featuring new plays and musicals by local and national artists, here are the upcoming play readings and workshops in the DMV.