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Nate Bargatze Breaks Ground on Indoor Athletic Complex at Nashville Alma Mater DCA
By Emily Chen,2 days ago
Comedian Nate Bargatze returned to his old Nashville-area high school this week for a groundbreaking ceremony on a new indoor athletic facility that will carry his name, according to reporting from News Channel 5 Nashville. The 1997 Donelson Christian Academy graduate contributed $1.5 million toward the project, the station reports, marking one of the more personal homecomings for the comedian turned donor.