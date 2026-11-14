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Drip, Drop, Nonstop: Brief Lull Before Portland Downpours, Perilous Coast Surf
By Clara Robinson,2 days ago
Portland is waking up Saturday under cloudy skies and temperatures near 52 degrees, but the umbrella schedule may briefly loosen by afternoon. Rain is likely before 2 p.m. The break will not last long. Rain returns after 7 p.m. Saturday, with a near-certain chance of wet weather overnight and up to a quarter-inch possible, a sharper turn from the forecast covered by Hoodline Friday.