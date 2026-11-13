undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aztecs Wrap Up Cross Country Season at NCAA West Regionals in Sacramento
11 days ago
SACRAMENTO, CALIF.– San Diego State Cross Country wrapped up their 2026 season by competing at the NCAA West Regional meet hosted by Sacramento State. The Aztec’s top five finishers consisted of Ariella Llorens, Skylar Watts, Isabella Frisone, Karina Janik and Emilia Greenway. Alexis Wolfinger and Elliana Lomeli also appeared for SDSU. The Aztecs earned a 23rd place finish as a team out of 37 programs.