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Jake Dickert, Wake Forest continue to make 'statement after statement' with SMU drubbing
By Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY,2 days ago
On "College GameDay" on Nov. 14, three members of the panel — Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and guest picker Ian Johnson — picked SMU to topple 8-1 Wake Forest. While that is inherently fine, people see different things, it showed that people somehow still aren't taking the Demon Deacons seriously. In the first half against SMU, Jake Dickert and Co. set out to disabuse the country of the notion Wake Forest is some kind of mom-and-pop operation.