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More than 10K flights delayed, canceled Saturday after FAA ground stop
By N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Joey Garrison, Sarah D. WireZac Anderson, USA TODAY,2 days ago
Flight cancellations and delays will continue nationwide after federal officials blamed "routine upgrade" work for a massive ground stop that snarled air traffic across the country. More than 10,000 flights into or out of the United States have already been delayed or canceled on Nov. 14, according to flight tracking...