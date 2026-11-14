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Kristen H. Casey
By Interview,13 days ago
Magic. Murder. And a friends-to-lovers romance that burns hotter than a New Orleans summer. The Hands That Treat is a paranormal romance that feels like the cult movie, Practical Magic, but set in a spell-binding, hurricane drunk New Orleans. This spicy, slow-burn follows Ophelia Oubre, a magical healer in her 30s, on a journey to identify the serial killer haunting her family and friends. Her search for answers is revealed when she learns how to trust herself and accepts the help of an unsuspecting friend.