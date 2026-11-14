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Pullbox Press Release – INDIE COMIC ALLIANCE’S FIRST SOLICITATIONS IN UNIVERSAL DISTRIBUTION
By Paul,12 days ago
The Indie Comic Alliance is a Collective of Independent Comic Book Publishers focused on offering original comics in local retailer stores and making independent publishing thrive in a growing comic book market. Headed by Christopher Reda at. Critical Entertainment and Thomas Cho at STS & Associates, the Alliance’s goal is...