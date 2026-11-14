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Merrylegs First Stakes Winner for Sleepy Eyes Todd
By Byron King,2 days ago
Merrylegs became the first black-type stakes winner for Indiana stallion Sleepy Eyes Todd Nov. 13, capturing the $103,450 Indiana Futurity at Horseshoe Indianapolis. A homebred for Scott Herbertson, Merrylegs rallied from sixth to notch his second career victory from three starts for trainer Miguel Angel Silva. The gray or roan colt defeated Kansascityjustice by three-quarters of a length, completing a mile and 70 yards in 1:43.70 under William Antongeorgi III over a track rated good. After a third-place finish in the Crown Ambassador Stakes following a debut maiden victory, he returned $15.40 for a $2 win wager.