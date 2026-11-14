undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coral Springs School Worker, 19, Accused of Having Child Sex Abuse Videos of Kids as Young as 3
By Livi Miller,2 days ago
A 19-year-old Broward County Public Schools employee was arrested on child pornography charges after Dropbox allegedly discovered explicit files tied to his account, including material allegedly depicting children as young as 3 years old. The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the employee as Camden Kummler, a child care specialist at Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs.