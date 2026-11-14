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Vancouver Costco Shooting Hits 13-Year-Old Trying On Glasses, Mom Says
By Lucas Wright,2 days ago
A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet fragment and left with a cut on her back after a man dropped his gun and it fired inside a Vancouver, Washington Costco, her mother says. Racheal Jackson said she and her daughter, Olive, had gone to the store on 84th Avenue and Andresen Road on Wednesday afternoon for a routine errand: picking out new glasses.
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