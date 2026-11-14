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Miami Guide Dog Eddie Wins National Hero Dog Award Over Four Finalists
By Ethan Anderson,2 days ago
A 70-pound Labrador retriever named Eddie is Miami's newest national champion, and he didn't have to run a single lap to earn the title. American Humane Society announced on Nov. 4 that Eddie, a three-year-old guide dog, had won the top honor at the 16th annual Hero Dog Awards, beating out four other finalists from across the country in a competition built entirely around service, not speed.
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