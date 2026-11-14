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One Dead, Two Hurt After Late-Night Crash Shuts Down Route 30 in Amsterdam
By Kayla Jennings,2 days ago
Route 67 & Waite Rd. — Approximate Site of Historical Fatal Crash. One person is dead and two others were being treated at a hospital after a two-car crash shut down a stretch of State Highway 30 near Miami Avenue in the Town of Amsterdam late Friday night. Three people were rushed to St. Mary's Hospital following the collision, and deputies who responded to the scene described finding heavy debris scattered across the roadway along with multiple injuries.
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