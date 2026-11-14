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Starship Flight 15 Reaches Orbit, But SpaceX Scraps Booster Catch Over Gulf
By Theo Jimenez,2 days ago
SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 lifted off from Starbase in South Texas Friday at 4:47 p.m. local time, soaring toward orbit on the company's 15th uncrewed test of the giant rocket. The mission notched a win by deploying satellites and reaching orbit, but SpaceX scrapped its bid to catch the returning Super Heavy booster, instead guiding it to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.