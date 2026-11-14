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Foster and Risner Named Lyon County League MVP’s, Full All League Honors
By Braydon Braun,2 days ago
The Lyon County League announced All-League selections on Saturday. Waverly senior Dustin Foster captured Offensive MVP, while Lebo junior Rayden Risner earned Defensive MVP alongside a unanimous First Team selection at defensive end. Lebo dominated the First Team selections with unanimous nods for quarterback Brock Hadley, tight end Ayden Ferguson,...