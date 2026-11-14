undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GUINS BRINGING ON SEVEN IN THE 2027 RECRUITING CLASS
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Youngstown State women’s soccer program is building toward the future with the addition of seven talented high school standouts who have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Penguins beginning in the fall of 2027. Head coach Rich Wall announced the incoming recruiting class Friday, featuring players from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and California, including one of the Mahoning Valley’s most accomplished goal scorers in Warren JFK standout Andrea “DiDi” Ryan.