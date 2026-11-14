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PENGUINS POST PROGRAM’S BEST MARK AT GREAT LAKES REGIONAL
By Anthony Hartwig,2 days ago
EAST LANSING, MI – The Youngstown State women’s cross country team made history Friday morning at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships, delivering the best regional team finish in program history while senior McKinley Fielding established a new individual standard for the Penguins. Competing against some of the top programs in the country at Michigan State’s Forest Akers East Golf Course, Youngstown State finished 15th out of 34 teams with 454 points, improving on last year’s record-setting performance and continuing an impressive 2026 campaign.